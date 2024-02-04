Travis Scott Performs at 2024 Grammy Awards, Debuts Jumpman Jack Nike Jordan Commercial

Travis Scott performs at the 2024 Grammy Awards and debuts his new Jumpman Jack Nike Jordan Commercial.

Travis Scott Performs at 2024 Grammy Awards

On Sunday (Feb. 4), Travis Scott hopped on stage to perform three tracks from his lauded Utopia album during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Even though Travis walked away without a win for the night, LaFlame tore the house down at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Houston native ran the room and got the crowd pumped in the videos below by delivering rousing renditions of "My Eyes" and "I Know?" before closing out with "Fe!n" without Playboi Carti.

Read More: These Rapper Have the Most Grammy Nominations But Never Won

Travis Scott Debuts Jumpman Jack Nike Jordan Commercial

As if Travis Scott's hyped-up set at the Grammy Awards wasn't enough, he debuted his new commercial for his Jumpman Jack Nike Jordan sneakers immediately following the performance. In the riveting TV ad below, Travis is seen rocking the fresh kicks in various high-impact settings including plummeting down a canyon after an explosion, doing tricks on a dirt bike in a city street and, of course, sitting atop a basketball hoop with a microphone in hand.

Read More: Travis Scott and Tennis Star John McEnroe Get Into Heated Argument Over Name of Their Nike Mac Attack Sneaker Collaboration in Leaked Zoom Video

Travis Scott Returns With Big Year

Travis Scott made his musical return following a five-year album hiatus to release his latest album Utopia last July. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving close to 500,000 equivalent album sales, marking the highest first-week sales for a rap album in 2023. Utopia was up for Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards along with Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, Killer Mike's Michael, Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains and Nas' King's Disease III. Travis has previously been nominated for 10 Grammys in his career but has yet to bag a win.

Travis also embarked on the widely successful Circus Maximus Tour, which wrapped on Jan. 31 in Orlando, Fla. and featured a guest appearance from Kanye West who performed "Runaway," "All of the Lights" and "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1," "Vultures" and more.

Watch Travis Scott's lively performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards and the new Jumpman Jack Nike Jordan commercial in the videos below.

Watch Travis Scott Perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Watch Travis Scott's Jumpman Jack Nike Jordan Commercial