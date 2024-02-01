Kanye West Performs ‘Runaway,’ ‘Vultures’ and More at Travis Scott Concert

Travis Scott brought out Kanye West at his Circus Maximus Tour stop in Orlando, Fla. where Ye performed "Runaway," "Vultures" and more.

Ye Performs at Travis Scott Tour Stop

On Wednesday night (Jan. 31), Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Tour rolled through the Kia Center in Orlando. La Flame surprised the crowd by bringing out Kanye West, who made a grand entrance wearing a hockey mask. Ye performed a medley of hits, which can be seen below, including "Runaway," "All of the Lights" and "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1." Ty Dolla $ign and Bump J later joined the rapper to perform their "Vultures" single from Ye and Ty's highly anticipated album of the same name.

Travis has one more date left on his tour, which concludes on Feb. 5 in Louisville, Ky.

Kanye West Preps Release of New Album

Kanye West has been making more public appearances as he preps the release of his forthcoming joint LP with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures. On Jan. 23, the duo announced they would be releasing three volumes of the upcoming album. The first is scheduled to drop on Feb. 9. The second and third volumes are slated to be released on March 8 and April 5, respectively.

See video Kanye West surprising fans at Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Tour stop in Orlando below.

Watch Travis Scott Bring Out Kanye West on Tour