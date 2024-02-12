Here Are the XXL Awards 2024 Nominees and New Board Members

The XXL Awards 2024 launch today (Feb. 12) with the reveal of the nominees in all 12 categories. Artists nominated have been selected by the XXL staff. Over the next week, 11 of the award winners will be determined by the XXL Awards Board, which is now made up of 255 label executives, A&Rs, marketing experts, managers, promoters, producers, DJs, publicists, select veteran artists and more. The 12th award, The People’s Champ, will be picked by the public. Fans can cast a vote once an hour from now until Sun., Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winners for all 12 categories will be announced on Feb. 26 on XXLMag.com.

XXL invited 41 new music industry executives and established artists to join the awards board this year. Richie Abbott, Ray Alba, Jana Aldair, Brittany Bell, Jae Brown, De'Mont Callender, Cam'ron, Mark Cheatham, Az Cohen, Amaiya Davis, Tina Davis, Jermaine Dupri, Nima Etminan, Bill Evans, Janelle Gibbs, Chris Green, Dionnee Harper, KJ Jadav, Dharmic Jain, Barry "Hefner" Johnson, Jim Jones, Lallie Jones, Imran Majid, Greg Marella, Jonathan Master, Didier Morais, N.O.R.E., Jon Salcedo, Reggie Saunders, Roderick Scott, Aaron “Dash” Sherrod, Sterling Simms, Brent Smith, Styles P, Laura Swanson, Tech N9ne, Rob "Reef" Tewlow, Moosa Tiffith, Ariana White, Victoria White-Mason, Garrett Williams

See all 255 members on the XXL Awards board and view the nominees below.

XXL Awards 2024 Nominees

Artist of the Year

Doja Cat

Killer Mike

Nicki Minaj

Drake

Travis Scott

Lil Uzi Vert

J. Cole

Album of the Year

Killer Mike, Michael

Gunna, A Gift and a Curse

Travis Scott, Utopia

Drake, For All the Dogs

Doja Cat, Scarlet

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Rod Wave, Nostalgia

Song of the Year

Gunna’s “F*kumean”

Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red”

Drake’s “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole

Sexyy Red’s “SkeeYee”

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World”

Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” Featuring Cardi B

Lil Durk’s “All My Life” featuring J. Cole

Male Rapper of the Year

Travis Scott

Killer Mike

Lil Durk

J. Cole

Drake

Gunna

Lil Uzi Vert

Female Rapper of the Year

Nicki Minaj

Latto

Sexyy Red

Ice Spice

Doja Cat

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Best New Artist of the Year

Sexyy Red

Destroy Lonely

Finesse2tymes

Central Cee

Teezo Teechdown

Lola Brooke

Rob49

Lyricist of the Year

Killer Mike

J. Cole

Nas

Drake

Lil Wayne

Earl Sweatshirt

Conway The Machine

Producer of the Year

Metro Boomin

RiotUSA

The Alchemist

Tay Keith

Hit-Boy

BNYX

Earl on the Beat

Performer of the Year

50 Cent

Travis Scott

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Rod Wave

Doja Cat

Lil Uzi Vert

Video of the Year

Drake’s “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills”

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos”

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World”

Tyler, The Creator’s “Sorry Not Sorry”

Juice Wrld and Cordae’s “Doomsday”

Hip-Hop’s Humanitarian of the Year

E-40

Eminem

Fat Joe

Jay-Z

Latto

Lil Durk

The Weeknd

The People's Champ

50 Cent

21 Savage

Cardi B

Central Cee

Destroy Lonely

Drake

Doja Cat

Ice Spice

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Kid Cudi

Killer Mike

Latto

Lil Durk

Megan Thee Stallion

Nas

Nicki Minaj

Playboi Carti

Sexyy Red

Yeat