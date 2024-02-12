Here Are the XXL Awards 2024 Nominees and New Board Members
The XXL Awards 2024 launch today (Feb. 12) with the reveal of the nominees in all 12 categories. Artists nominated have been selected by the XXL staff. Over the next week, 11 of the award winners will be determined by the XXL Awards Board, which is now made up of 255 label executives, A&Rs, marketing experts, managers, promoters, producers, DJs, publicists, select veteran artists and more. The 12th award, The People’s Champ, will be picked by the public. Fans can cast a vote once an hour from now until Sun., Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winners for all 12 categories will be announced on Feb. 26 on XXLMag.com.
XXL invited 41 new music industry executives and established artists to join the awards board this year. Richie Abbott, Ray Alba, Jana Aldair, Brittany Bell, Jae Brown, De'Mont Callender, Cam'ron, Mark Cheatham, Az Cohen, Amaiya Davis, Tina Davis, Jermaine Dupri, Nima Etminan, Bill Evans, Janelle Gibbs, Chris Green, Dionnee Harper, KJ Jadav, Dharmic Jain, Barry "Hefner" Johnson, Jim Jones, Lallie Jones, Imran Majid, Greg Marella, Jonathan Master, Didier Morais, N.O.R.E., Jon Salcedo, Reggie Saunders, Roderick Scott, Aaron “Dash” Sherrod, Sterling Simms, Brent Smith, Styles P, Laura Swanson, Tech N9ne, Rob "Reef" Tewlow, Moosa Tiffith, Ariana White, Victoria White-Mason, Garrett Williams
See all 255 members on the XXL Awards board and view the nominees below.
XXL Awards 2024 Nominees
Artist of the Year
Doja Cat
Killer Mike
Nicki Minaj
Drake
Travis Scott
Lil Uzi Vert
J. Cole
Album of the Year
Killer Mike, Michael
Gunna, A Gift and a Curse
Travis Scott, Utopia
Drake, For All the Dogs
Doja Cat, Scarlet
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2
Rod Wave, Nostalgia
Song of the Year
Gunna’s “F*kumean”
Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red”
Drake’s “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole
Sexyy Red’s “SkeeYee”
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World”
Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” Featuring Cardi B
Lil Durk’s “All My Life” featuring J. Cole
Male Rapper of the Year
Travis Scott
Killer Mike
Lil Durk
J. Cole
Drake
Gunna
Lil Uzi Vert
Female Rapper of the Year
Nicki Minaj
Latto
Sexyy Red
Ice Spice
Doja Cat
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Best New Artist of the Year
Sexyy Red
Destroy Lonely
Finesse2tymes
Central Cee
Teezo Teechdown
Lola Brooke
Rob49
Lyricist of the Year
Killer Mike
J. Cole
Nas
Drake
Lil Wayne
Earl Sweatshirt
Conway The Machine
Producer of the Year
Metro Boomin
RiotUSA
The Alchemist
Tay Keith
Hit-Boy
BNYX
Earl on the Beat
Performer of the Year
50 Cent
Travis Scott
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Rod Wave
Doja Cat
Lil Uzi Vert
Video of the Year
Drake’s “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole
Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills”
Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra”
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos”
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World”
Tyler, The Creator’s “Sorry Not Sorry”
Juice Wrld and Cordae’s “Doomsday”
Hip-Hop’s Humanitarian of the Year
E-40
Eminem
Fat Joe
Jay-Z
Latto
Lil Durk
The Weeknd
The People's Champ
50 Cent
21 Savage
Cardi B
Central Cee
Destroy Lonely
Drake
Doja Cat
Ice Spice
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Kid Cudi
Killer Mike
Latto
Lil Durk
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas
Nicki Minaj
Playboi Carti
Sexyy Red
Yeat