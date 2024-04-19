Taylor Swift Has a Face Full of Post Malone’s Tattoos in ‘Fortnight’ Video

Post Malone’s tattoos have found a new home on Taylor Swift’s face in the video for their collaboration, “Fortnight.”

The black-and-white visual debuted on Friday evening (April 19), the same day the song dropped and Taylor’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, arrived.

Taylor Swift’s Face Covered in Post Malone’s Tattoos

The video finds Taylor dressed in a gown and handcuffed to a bed that hangs from the wall in a psych ward. Going crazy for love indeed. She sings about being a functioning alcoholic and wanting to kill a past lover’s wife, all over a synth-heavy beat. Then a nurse comes in to give the singer a pill, which she swallows. Like magic, her cuffs are unlocked, and she hops off the bed to go take a look in the mirror. As Taylor starts wiping her face with a towel, tattoos appear in her reflection, but not just any ink: they’re the same tats Post Malone usually has.

Post shows up in the video typing out love letters to Taylor on a typewriter as she does the same to him. “I love you, it’s ruining my life,” Post sings to Taylor. He also appears without any of the usual ink on his face at one point. Mr. Clean for real. Post even gets up close and personal with Taylor in a surprising scene full of chemistry.

Actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, who starred in the 1989 film Dead Poets Society, play doctors attempting to wipe Taylor’s brain of the memories of her fortnight with Post. The Dead Poets meet The Tortured Poets.

“Fortnight” marks Taylor and Post’s first collaboration together. The two artists, who first met at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, share mutual admiration for each other’s artistry. Post let loose a few details of their recording session for the track with Apple Music this past February, calling the moment “amazing.”

Check out Taylor Swift with a face full of Post Malone’s tattoos below.

Watch Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight” Video Featuring Post Malone