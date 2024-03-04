Ice Spice Shares Music Advice She Received From Taylor Swift

Ice Spice is revealing the sound musical advice she received from Taylor Swift.

Ice Spice Shares Taylor Swift Advice

On Monday (March 4), Billboard shared their latest interview with Ice Spice. During the interview, the Bronx, N.Y rapper revealed the music advice she got from Swift while they worked on their collab "Karma (Remix)" in 2023.

"When I was in the studio with Taylor, like, I’ll never forget," Ice said. "She told me, 'No matter what, just keep making music and everything’s going to be fine.'"

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift have formed a strong bond following their musical collab. Ice recently showed up to the 2024 Super Bowl with Taylor and enjoyed the game from the pop star's suite.

Ice Spice Preps New Album

Ice Spice is currently prepping her debut album Y2K. Back in January, Ice was a guest on Today with Hoda & Jenna where she broke the news about the new project.

"Yes, there is going to be an album this year," the "In Ha Mood" rapper revealed. "This year, I'm so excited. It's called Y2K. It's almost finished. So, I'm really excited."

Ice Spice is on the heels of winning New Artist of the Year at the People's Choice Awards