Kanye West Addresses Everything – Taylor Swift, Not Getting Kicked Out of Super Bowl, Shaq and More

Kanye West has spoken out on a slew of his recent controversies, and addresses Taylor Swift, not getting kicked out of the Super Bowl, Shaq and more.

On Wednesday (Feb. 14), Kanye West reposted a screenshot of a tweet on Instagram. The tweet came from X, formerly known as Twitter, and was made by a Taylor Swift fan. The fan called on Swifties to stream Beyoncé's newest single, "Texas Hold 'Em," in order to block Ye from getting any song off Vultures 1 into the Billboard Hot 100. Ye said in the caption of his Instagram post that he was confused as to why the Swifties hated him so much since he's been helpful to the pop star's career.

"When I said that I'm the new Jesus b***h I wasn't even thinking about Taylor Swift," Ye wrote. "That was a whole line before but I appreciate the free promo. Lil Wayne actually mentions Travis Kelsey on Vultures 2. This album is actually super positive and fun it's all about triumphant. Last year was incredibly challenging for me, my wife, my children, my friends and family. I've been banned from hotels, kicked out of companies and even not allowed to eat in some restaurants."

He continued, "Everyone saw Vultures 1 get taken off of platforms to limit our first week numbers. This reminds me of the mistreatment of my people because of the color of our skin. Remember I was on Taylor's side when Scooter bought her masters behind her back. She and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians we always say how both sell out tours and moves. Also, I'm sure I've been far more helpful to Taylor Swift's career than harmful. To all Taylor Swift fans, I am not your enemy uuum I'm not your friend either though lol."

The Donda rapper went on to say that contrary to previous rumors, Taylor Swift did not have Ye tossed out of the 2024 Super Bowl. He also addressed Shaq, who apparently posted an Instagram comment aimed at Kanye on Tuesday (Feb. 13), in which Shaq told Ye to “stop b***hin and snitchin.” Shaq also said he “was waiting for u to say something smart” when Ye saw him at the Super Bowl.

"Also I didn't get kicked out of the Super Bowl we left our seats to go to YG's box and see different friends," Ye shared. "My wife had never been to a Super Bowl so I wanted to talk around and have a nice time we had such a fun day. Oh and to Shaq I grew up looking up to you I would love to hang with you and Jamie sometime Jamie Salter is like a father figure to me. The media may control the narrative but the people have spoken."

Kanye West Stars in His Own 2024 Super Bowl Ad

Kanye West was a very visible figure at the Super Bowl. The Vultures hitmaker promoted his website Yeezy.com in his new commercial that premiered during the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. In the ad, Ye records a selfie video of himself complaining about how he blew all his advertising money to secure a Super Bowl TV spot, and that he didn't have any money left to shoot an actual commercial.

