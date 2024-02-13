Kanye West Brings Up Chicago When Asked for His Thoughts on Palestinian Conflict

Kanye West recently countered being questioned about the people of Palestine by bringing up the problems in his hometown of Chicago.

Kanye West Responds to Question About Palestine Conflict

The ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel continues to be a major topic in the news as the death toll continues to rise in the Israel-Hamas war. On Monday (Feb. 12), paparazzi caught up with Kanye West as he was walking through the airport. One photog asks Ye his thoughts on the Palestinian people.

"I don't have enough information on that," Ye says in the video below. "I'm a straight up n***a from the Southside of Chicago, born in Atlanta, I don't have enough information. It's love for everybody. But don't pull me into that conversation. I got 14 kids dying every week in my city. So talk to me about that," he added before walking away.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Kanye West and His Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West Responds to Backlash for Wife's Racy Photos

Ye went viral for another video recorded during his jaunt through the airport, where he let everyone known why he posts NSFW photos and video of his wife Bianca Censori.

"Yo, I just wanted to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose," Ye said in the selfie video. "So what I'm saying is, I delivered the album and people still in my comments talking ’bout, 'Why you posting your wife?' ’Cause she make me happy."

He continues, "That's why y'all happy with the music because I'm happy. So don't never say nothing negative. If you don't like my page and don't like what I'm posting, go f**k yourself, seriously. Leave the king the f**k alone. I don't care, bro. I'ma post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f**king Instagram."

See Kanye West being asked about the people of Palestine and him bringing up Chicago instead.

Watch Kanye West's Response to Being Asked About Palestine