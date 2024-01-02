Kanye West Shares Some NSFW Photos of His Wife

Kanye West is sharing racy photos of his wife Bianca Censori on social media.

Ye Posts Scantily Clad Photos of His Wife Online

On Tuesday (Jan. 2), Kanye West's headline-making return to Instagram continued with racy photos of his wife Bianca Censori. Ye shared a trio of posts, all of which show Bianca barely wearing any clothes. In the first photo, she is wearing a fur tube top and a small black thong. "No pants this year," Ye captioned the post, which can be seen below.

In a followup post, Bianca is wearing a long leather trench coat, corset, knee-high boots and a bikini top that is barely holding her breasts. In a third photo, Bianca has removed the leather jacket and appears to be standing looking down in front of a shower.

Kanye West Returns to Instagram

Kanye West returned to Instagram with his first post in months the day after Christmas and issued an apology to the Jewish community, which may or may not have been written using A.I. software. He has since been in YZY promotion mode, sharing ads for his new YZY Pods and new YZY slides. Ye's new Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign is expected to drop on Jan. 12.

Check out the NSFW photos Kanye West shared of his wife below.

See Scantly Clad Photos of Kanye West's Wife That He Shared on Instagram