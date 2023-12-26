Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community With Post Written in Hebrew

Kanye West has returned to Instagram and apologized to the Jewish community.

Kanye West Issues Apology to Jewish Community

On Tuesday morning (Dec. 26), Kanye West shared his first Instagram post in months. The post, which can be seen below, is written completely in Hebrew and finds Ye saying sorry for his anti-Semitic activity.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions," he begins in the message. "It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future."

He concluded: "Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

Ye Returns to Music Following Anti-Semitic Fallout

Kanye West turned himself into a pariah in late 2022, when he started spewing anti-Semitic rhetoric in interviews and on social media, leading to him being named Anti-Semite of the Year by one watchdog group. He has since apologized, but continued to display comments counter to his apology.

Last month, he ruffled feathers on his new song "Vultures" where he raps the line: "How I'm anti-Semitic? I just fucked a Jewish b***h."

The apology comes as Ye is prepping the release of his Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign, which is slated to drop on Dec. 31.

See Kanye West's Instagram post apologizing to the Jewish community below.

Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community