Kanye West Tells Jewish People to Forgive Hitler in Interview With Proud Boys Founder

Kanye West is again making headlines for his controversial comments. Now, in an interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, the polarizing rap star is urging Jewish people to forgive Adolf Hitler.

Ye continues to talk to anyone who will let him speak on a large platform. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Censored.TV shared a new interview with the rapper, that also featured Ye ally, White nationalist Nick Fuentes. As usual, Ye spent most of the interview denouncing Jewish people and the social media age. Ye also said he is considering Candace Owens as his running mate for his 2024 presidential campaign. The rapper-producer closed the interview by urging Jewish people to pardon Hitler for the Holocaust and other atrocities.

"Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love," Ye said in response to McInnes’ reiteration that the "Jesus Walks" artist loves Jews but also loves Hitler, at the 46:08-mark of the interview. “You can’t force your pain on everyone else. Jewish people, forgive Hitler today. Let it go. Let it go and stop trying to force it on other people. Goodnight."

Last week, Ye appeared on controversial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars show and continued the anti-Semitic rhetoric he's been spewing over the last few months, this time with the help of a net in which he awkwardly conducted ventriloquism with.

"I see good things about Hitler, also," Kanye told Jones, who was left speechless on multiple occasions due to Ye's wild comments. "Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

"I love Jewish people but I also love Nazis," Ye said later in the interview.

Ye's admiration for Hitler, the man who masterminded the mass murder of millions of Jewish people in the early 1940s, has been coming out more and more in the public. Ye's erratic behavior has companies and people separating themselves from the Donda MC. Ye still has some supporters. NBA YoungBoy recently told Ye to stand his ground on a new song.

See Kanye West's Entire Interview With Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes Below