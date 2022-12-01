Kanye West Approves of Hitler, Nazis During Alex Jones Interview

Kanye West approved of Hitler and Nazis during his bizarre interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

On Thursday (Dec. 1), a masked Kanye West appeared on Alex Jones' television show Infowars and delivered more of his anti-Semitic rhetoric on the program.

"I see good things about Hitler, also," Kanye told Jones, who was often left speechless by the rapper-producer's bigoted comments. "Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

Before Jones went to a commercial break, where he teased a George Soros compilation, Kanye quipped in the background, "I like Hitler."

Kanye also said during the interview that he doesn't like the word evil being associated with Nazis. When Jones tried to push back on his comment, by suggesting that you can love one group of people and hate another, Ye responded, "I love Jewish people but I also love Nazis."

And it gets even worst.

During the interview Kanye tweeted a message on his Twitter account aimed at Elon Musk who reinstated his account after he was locked out.

"I love the first amendment! Long live Ye! I pray to Jesus that Elon is for real…," he wrote.

He also tweeted links to where people can read the Bible and where they can watch Alex Jones' Infowars show.

"Christ is King — America First, GROYPER! - NJF," he typed. He then added:

"Check us out

http://Bible.com

http://Infowars.com

http://Cozy.tv"

Kanye was also joined by White nationalist Nick Fuentes, who is helping with his 2024 presidential campaign. Last week, both Ye and Fuentes had dinner with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Afterward, the former president said that Kanye was a "seriously troubled man."

Kanye West's interview on Infowars comes after he stormed out of a live recording of Tim Pool's right-wing podcast Timcast IRL. Apparently, the mercurial artist was offended that he had to defend his conspiracy theories on Jewish people.

Before storming off, Kanye believed that God is taking everything away from him in order for him to be used as an empty vessel.

Pool responded, "I think they've been extremely unfair to you."

"Who is 'they,' though?" Kanye fired back.

"Corporate press. I don't use the word as the way, I guess, you guys use," Pool replied.

"It is them, though, isn't it?" Nick Fuentes asked Pool, to which he responded, "No, it's not."

Kanye seemed upset by Pool's answer and asked, "What do you mean it's not?"

"OK, so what about...," Pool began as Kanye can be heard taking off his headphones offscreen, and then walking out of the interview.

"You leaving?" Pool asked, before added, "He's gone."

And just like that, Kanye West was gone.

Watch Kanye West Approve of Hitler During Alex Jones' Interview Below