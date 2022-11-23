Kanye West Allegedly Showed Explicit Kim Kardashian Video, His Own Sex Tape to Yeezy Employees – Report

Kanye West's alleged unbecoming behavior as the head of his Yeezy empire has been detailed in a recent exposé.

According to a report from Rolling Stone on Tuesday evening (Nov. 22), the controversial rapper-fashion designer has been accused of showing an explicit video and photo of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, as well as his own sex tape to members of his Yeezy team.

A potential staffer who was interviewing for a position with Kanye's company recollected an account from 2018 where upon entering the room for the job interview, the Chicago native was dancing around, blasting music. Once Kanye placed his focus back on the situation at hand, he allegedly pulled out his phone, showing an image that had been sent to him by Kim Kardashian.

"My wife just sent me this,” West stated, says the creative. On the phone was an "intimate" photo of Kim. "It was very revealing and personal,” the interviewer told RS. "I didn’t really react."

As said by a former Yeezy staffer, Kanye was "not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private."

The prior mentioned photos and more were uncovered in an informative letter by Ye's former associates, where they also shared Kanye's other "problematic behavioral" issues, which includes "verbal abuse, vulgar tirades and bullying attacks."

The letter, titled "The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership," also discloses that several former Yeezy and Adidas employees have expressed remorse for accepting an alleged unwritten rule from Adidas management, which is "Kanye is just Kanye," and underestimating what was deemed at one point as "relatively harmless comments."

The open letter goes on to accuse "the company of lacking responsibility, accountability, and protection that Adidas failed to provide their employees throughout what we experienced" over the years in connection to the aforementioned "verbal abuse, vulgar tirades, and bullying attacks."

Former staffers insisted that previous leaders of Adidas were complicit in that they were aware of Kanye West's alarming behavior, but "turned their moral compass off."

Following Kanye transitioning his brand from Nike to Adidas in 2013, the rapper connected with a creative he'd met once via phone and invited them to his home to discuss a potential project. However, instead of sharing anything pertaining to work, Ye had pornography on the screen of his laptop.

The former collaborator told Rolling Stone, "He showed me the video of Francesca Le, a buff porn star with a strap-on dildo fucking another girl in the ass. He’s like, 'What do you think of it?' Not laughing at all."

Two other creatives also claimed that Kanye showed them pornographic videos, including homemade sex tapes of the rhymer engaging in sexual activities.

On one occasion, he even suggested: "If you ever get stuck creatively, just watch porn for 10 minutes."

Last month, Kanye released a surprise 30-minute documentary on YouTube that included a scene where he showed two Adidas executives a pornographic video on his phone in front of two members of his team.

The letter goes on to address Kanye West playing mind games and displaying demeaning behavior, in which he allegedly told one woman staff member that they didn't "deserve a seat at the table," making her sit on the floor for hours during a meeting.

It was also noted that women who were employed by the Yeezy company were subjected to a "disturbingly" sexualized environment that was suggestive of the patterns Ye displayed where he would use bullying and intimidating tactics to get what he wanted.

A rep from Adidas offered XXL a statement Wednesday morning (Nov. 23), which states: "Adidas does not tolerate hate speech and offensive behavior and therefore has terminated the Adidas Yeezy partnership. We have been and continue to be actively engaged in conversations with our employees about the events that lead to our decision to end the partnership. They have our full support and as we’re working through the details of the termination, we have been clear that we want to keep our employees’ talent and skills within the organization. Having said this, we will not discuss private conversations, details or events that lead to our decision to terminate the Adidas Yeezy partnership and decline to comment on any related speculation."

Adidas terminated their partnership with Kanye last month.

News of the exposé on Kanye West's troublesome behavior comes shortly after announcing his second attempt at running for President of the United States in the upcoming 2024 election.

XXL has reached out to reps for Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Adidas for comments on this matter.