Kanye West Resurfaces in New Paparazzi Interview, Claims His Mom Donda Was Sacrificed

Kanye West refuses to be silenced. The controversial hip-hop star recently resurfaced in a new interview with the paparazzi discussing conspiracy theories about his mother Donda's death.

On Friday (Nov. 11), TheShadeRoom shared an exclusive video of Ye recently speaking with photogs. The rapper did most of the talking.

"They can't control me," Ye said to the cameras. "They can control Shaq. They can control Charles Barkley. They can control LeBron James. They can control Jay-Z and Beyoncé. But they can't control me. You see it ain't no name I won't name. It's up."

From there, Ye continued to prattle on and strangely switched topics to conspiracy theories about celebrity-related deaths actually being sacrifices orchestrated by the shadowy elites.

"My mama ain't here. My mama was sacrificed," Kanye continued. "Michael Jordan, what about him? His daddy, right? Bill Cosby, his son. Dr. Dre, his son. Out in Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. It feels like it might be a lot of that, in order to control, traumatize...They want to monetize and traumatize, and God love me. They hit me, Gap, Adidas, they took all that away. Still, Forbes, who hates me, right, had to write, net worth $400 million. Jesus is king. God loves me."

He concluded, "This truth is gonna be heard. Y'all can't send none of y'all Meek Mills, y'alls Puffys, y'alls Lil Boosies. None of these names. None of these people that have to listen to y'all because they have legal...I never killed nobody. I'm the pussy that never killed nobody, right? But that means I can say whatever I want and not go to jail."

Kanye West's mother died in November of 2007 at the age of 58. Her death came as the result of coronary artery disease and multiple post-operative factors in connection to a cosmetic surgery. Her passing has had a major affect on Ye. At one point, he held Donda's surgeon accountable.

Kanye's public spiral continues. Following his month of October filled with anti-Semitic rhetoric, more and more reports continue to come out from former employees claiming Ye has a strange fixation with Adolf Hitler.

