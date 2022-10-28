Here Are Jay-Z, Dr. Dre and Other Rappers’ Net Worth in 2022, According to Former Forbes Editor

Hip-hop is big business, and some of the biggest rappers in the game are raking in enormous amounts of paper. On Friday (Oct. 28), former Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg released his list of the wealthiest rappers of 2022.

As expected, many of the usual suspects are on the list including Jay-Z, who continues to build his empire on the shoulders of his Armand de Brignac champagne, Roc Nation entertainment company and other major investments.

Dr. Dre makes the list again, though his net worth has reportedly been cut nearly in half since the peak of his monetary momentum in 2014 when the sale of his Beats brand to Apple Music for $3 billion almost made him a billionaire. Since then, Dre has cashed out on a number of multimillion dollar purchases and reportedly paid his ex-wife $100 million in their divorce settlement.

Diddy gets a boost this year, officially entering the billionaire's club. His moves outside of music make up the bulk of his income including partnerships with Cîroc vodka, DeLeón tequila and Revolt.

An entry that might come as a surprise to many is Berner. The California rapper and cannabis czar has built an impressive amount of wealth by way of his wildly popular Cookies marijuana brand.

Kanye West also makes the list, though the rapper is coming in at a far-cry less than his last March claims of being worth over $6 billion—claims that were disputed by Forbes. Ye's cashflow has reportedly dipped very substantially. His billionaire status has been erased, largely due to his highly profitable, recently terminated Adidas deal.

See the Ranked List of the Wealthiest Rappers of 2022 Below