Boosie BadAzz Tells Kanye West to Bleach His Skin White Following “White Lives Matter” Controversy

Boosie BadAzz is again calling Kanye West to task after Ye claimed he just ended the Black Lives Matter movement. This time, Boosie is urging Ye to bleach his skin.

On Tuesday (Oct. 4), Boosie BadAzz blasted Ye for the second day in a row in response to the Chicago rapper announcing hours earlier on Instagram that he'd single-handedly ended the Black Lives Matter movement. The Louisiana rapper shamed Ye for using his massive platform to denigrate a social movement that strives for equality for Black people.

"[Damn], Kanye West, you just going to keep using your platform to shit on your own race like this?" Boosie tweeted. "This sad [and] the black people who still support you [are] even sadder. Last time speaking on this. #KanyeWestDoesntLikeBlackPeople. Do us a favor [and] bleach your skin all white. Thanks."

Boosie's tweet was a direct response to Ye's Instagram post hours earlier, which read: "Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it's over. You're welcome."

In a follow-up post, the "Wipe Me Down" rapper uploaded a photo of Kanye West with fair skin and added the instruction, "Just do it!!"

Kanye West's Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris went viral on Tuesday (Oct. 3), after Ye and several models were seen sporting Yeezy brand "White Lives Matter" shirts. Right-wing pundit Candace Owens was in attendance wearing one of the shirts. More surprisingly, Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah modeled in the show donning a "WLM" shirt.

Boosie BadAzz didn't hold his tongue when the news spread on the internet yesterday either.

"@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL SHIT ON!!" Boosie tweeted. "U GIVES NO FUCKS ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN😞 N U SAY BUSH DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE.. REALLY 'NIGGA.'"

Kanye West appears unbothered by the backlash. It is unclear if the Yeezy "WLM" shirts will be sold as part of Ye's new collection.