Candace Owens Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt With Kanye West

Kanye West's friendship with right-wing pundit Candace Owens appears to be still going strong as both of them were spotted together wearing "White Lives Matter" shirts at Ye's recent fashion show.

On Monday (Oct. 3), Kanye West put on a last-minute fashion show for his Yeezy Season 9 collection in Paris. Candace Owens was in attendance and posed for photos with Ye, with both of them rocking custom "White Lives Matter" shirts. In one photo, Ye and Owens stand side-by-side, with Owens smiling and Kanye not looking at the camera. The front of the long-sleeve shirt shows pictures of Pope John Paul II along with the phrase "we will follow your example" in Latin. The bottom of the shirt reads: "Juan Pablo."

A second photo shared to Owens' Twitter account reveals the back of the shirts read "White Lives Matter" in block font.

Kanye West had the internet going nuts when the livestream of his Paris fashion show revealed he, along with several models, were wearing shirts sporting the phrase "White Lives Matter." It is unclear if these shirts will be sold as part of Kanye's ninth Yeezy collection.

Author and conservative mouthpiece Candace Owens has been one of the biggest supporters of Kanye West's political views and the feeling was mutual. Back in 2018, Kanye commented that he likes the way Owens thinks. Ye later met with Owens to discuss their mutual interests.

The same year, there were rumors that the duo would be coming up with a merch line. Ye later distanced himself from the collaboration after saying he felt like he was being used politically. Candace then apologized. Candace is a polarizing figure in the hip-hop community for her views that often call out the Black community. She's had public beef with T.I. and Cardi B.

Check out the Photo of Candace Owens and Kanye West Sporting "White Lives Matter" Shirts Below