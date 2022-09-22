Kanye West Admits Sway Had the Answer Nine Years After Ye Went Off During Interview

Nearly a decade after his infamous interview with Shade45's Sway Calloway, Kanye West stands corrected.

On Thursday (Sept. 22), ABC's Good Morning America continued with the roll-out of their exclusive interview with Ye, which airs in full tonight. During the interview, the multi-talented entertainer talked about his soured relationship with Gap and Adidas.

"It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap," Ye said. "That means that I was there for some specific agenda, not for Yeezy Gap to be everything that it could be, or this dream that I had about what the Gap could be. It's time for me to make my own thing."

Kanye now plans to put out his product directly to the public and admitted Sway was correct when he tried to get Ye to take that route in 2013.

"I will go ahead and say, Sway had the answer," Kanye conceded. "People are gonna be like, 'No.'"

Kanye West nearly broke the internet with his inflamed interview with Sway in 2013, where he ranted about his impact on the culture and being held back by corporations.

"I'm standing up and I'm telling you, I am [Andy] Warhol," Kanye snapped. "I am the No. 1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am [William] Shakespeare in the flesh."

When Sway told Ye he should go on without backing from major businesses, Kanye offered the famous quip, "How Sway? You ain't got the answers, man! You ain't got the answers!"

The clip would go on to become viral.

Of course, the internet has plenty to say about Kanye West humbling himself and admitting he was wrong.

"Would you look at that? Sway had the answers after all. Kanye West owes that man a very loud apology," one person tweeted.

"Kanye admitting Sway had the answers ten years later has me on life support dying laughing," someone else posted.

The upcoming GMA interview looks to be a revealing one. Kanye also apologizes to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during the 30-minute sit-down.

See More Reactions to Kanye West Admitting Sway Was Right Below