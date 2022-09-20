Kanye West Claims His Catalog Is for Sale Without His Knowledge, Compares Situation to Taylor Swift

Kanye West is claiming reports that his publishing is up for sale are false, comparing the situation to Taylor Swift's catalog fiasco.

On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Billboard published a report claiming Kanye West was testing the water for offers for his publishing at the evaluated price of $175 million. Ye has since come out claiming the report is a farce.

"Just like Taylor Swift ... My publishing is being put up for sale without my knowledge ... Not for sale," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

In a follow-up post, Kanye West shared a screenshot showing a direct message of him asking someone to ask Ye's former manager Gee Roberson if he knows who is attempting to sell the rights to Kanye's music. The person replied, "From Gee ... Fake news ... Of course every publisher wants to pitch [their] hardest to buy. SMH."

XXL has reached out to Kanye West's team for comment.

Kanye is referring to the much-publicized dispute pop star Taylor Swift had with manager Scooter Braun over the acquisition of her back catalog in 2019. The move led to Swift rerecording her past works.

Famous musicians selling their publishing for a big lump sum has become more and more common in recent years. Recently, Chuck D reportedly sold a large portion of his Public Enemy catalog publishing rights. Future also recently sold his publishing in a reported eight-figure deal. Back in 2019, investment company Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited bought the rights to Timbaland's catalog. The same company purchased a majority stake in The-Dream's catalog for $23 million in 2018.

See Kanye West Denying His Musical Catalog Is Up for Sale Below

Kanye West comments on his publishing reportedly being up for sale. kanyewest/Instagram loading...

Kanye West comments on his publishing being up for sale. kanyewest/Instagram loading...