Kanye West’s New Private School Makes Parents of Students Sign NDAs – Report

Kanye West recently fulfilled his dream to launch a new school in his mother's name, Donda Academy, but the place of learning reportedly has some peculiar rules on what can be revealed about it.

On Thursday (Sept. 15), Rolling Stone published an in-depth look into the upstart school, Donda Academy, located in Simi Valley, Calif. According to multiple sources, the school requires the parents of its students to sign nondisclosure agreements. A nondisclosure agreement is a contract that prohibits the signee from making certain information and material public under the threat of lawsuit of legal action. They are typically used in lawsuits or between companies.

Though the school's website is scarce of information, another curious finding uncovered by Rolling Stone is the lack of experience by Brianne Campbell, the person tasked with running the school. Campbell has reportedly never previously held a position as a formal educator. She is currently enrolled in a master's program at Pepperdine University. The Donda Academy also reportedly lacks accreditation at the moment.

Despite some lingering questions about the school, Malik Yusef, Ye's longtime friend, spoke positively about the ambitious move.

"I want to be emphatic that there’s never been a time that Kanye West did not want to do this," he says. "I think people don’t understand the gravity of that. This man always wanted to create a school in his mama’s name.… Look at what we’re doing with the choir and the fashion in school—I don’t think there’s a venture capitalist or anybody that’s had a vision this clear on what education can look like for you."

He added, "The process of Donda school is for the parishioners, for the attendees,” he says. “I don’t think Kanye needs to tell the world what he’s doing, so that he can be under more scrutiny."

The school opened its doors for the second school year in August with less than 100 students, and boasts a one-to-10, teacher-to-student ratio. Tuition reportedly runs $15,000 a year. According to the school's website, "Each day, Donda students learn fundamentals, grow in their faith, and experience two enrichment classes."

This includes, “full school worship; core classes of language arts, math, and science; lunch and recess; enrichment courses including World Language, Visual Art, Film, Choir, and Parkour.”

Not much else is outwardly known about the curriculum or staff (there are only two other staff members listed on the website). Tamar Andrews, a consultant for Donda, says more information about the school will come out.

“Honestly, we don’t care if people know about the school,” she says. “The people that want to come to the school are looking for a good Christian school in that area and they know that we’re there … there is also a certain notoriety that comes with being affiliated with Donda. So, I don’t know that we have to advertise, which is a blessing and a curse.”

Last week, Kanye hinted at launching a Donda University in Atlanta.

XXL has reached out to Kanye West's team and the Donda Academy for comment.