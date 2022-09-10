Kanye West Corrects 50 Cent After Fif Trolled Ye Over Fake Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

Before Kanye West cleaned out his Instagram account of all his abrasive posts, besides one, the hip-hop producer had to call out 50 Cent after he trolled Ye over a fake Kim Kardashian diarrhea post.

On Friday (Sept. 9), 50 cent posted what looked like a repost of one of Kanye West's images where it appeared he was poking fun at his ex-wife's bathroom habits. "Kim has diarrhea a lot," the since-deleted post began. "Like way more than the normal person could have it."

In the caption, the Power co-creator wrote, "What the fuck make you do this, smh [facepalm emoji] not liquor nah. [shrug emoji] That boy on dat branson!"

Ye must have caught wind of Fif's post and quickly slid into the comment section and typed, "I ain’t write this bro."

What 50 Cent probably didn't know was that earlier in the week, Kanye denied writing the "diarrhea" post that was initially posted on Twitter and eventually went viral. The Grammy Award-winning hitmaker jumped on his own IG page to clear up the rumors. "This was not from me. Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny," he clarified.

Again, all of Ye's previous IG posts has since been deleted.

Kanye wasn’t the only person 50 trolled this week.

The New York rhymer tried to rekindled the Lil' Kim and Nicki Minaj feud when he claimed Kim dissed Nicki's infant son in the opening line of Megan Thee Stallion’s "Plan B (Remix)." He also appeared to have poked fun at the Queen Bee's son.

"Nigga, you’s a bitch, your father’s a bitch, your brother’s a bitch/Keep acting like this and your son gon' be a bitch,' Kim rapped on the song.

Kim responded in the comments: "It's ok he just doin what bitch niggaz do. Now watch what God do to his Life!"

Afterrward, Lil' Kim hopped on her IG Story and denied the rumors that her opening verse was aimed at Nicki's son.

"I never said a word about anyone's child," the Brooklyn, N.Y. rap veteran wrote in her Instagram Story. "Please feel free to listen to the song where we were clearly talking about an EX. To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I'm one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for my child."

Kim concluded: "My verse on the [Megan Thee Stallion] remix was strictly to empower women."

50 Cent has to be careful with his trolling.