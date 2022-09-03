Kanye West Explains Why He Wears Winter Clothes in Summer

Kanye West may be a fashion trendsetter, but lately, people have been questioning why he continually wears hoodies and boots in hot weather. In his recent tirade on Instagram, the producer finally explained why he wears winter clothes in the summer.

On Saturday (Sept. 3), Ye jumped on his Instagram account and posted a message explaining why he wears winter clothes in the summer. His answer may leave you scratching your head.

"SOMETIMES I DRESS LIKE ITS WINTER WHEN ITS HOT CAUSE MY OUTFIT HOT[,]" he wrote in his IG post. "IMA SWEAT BEFORE YOU CATCH ME LOOKING REGULAR[.]"

"AT THE BET AWARDS THIS NIGGA THAT WORK AT UNIVERSAL ASKED ME WAS I HOT[,]" he continued. "I TOLD THIS NIGGA YOU WORK AT UNIVERSAL[.] LOL.[.]"

To give you a visual of how Kanye dressed for most of the summer, check out the photo below.

Kanye West is seen on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images loading...

Kanye’s latest message comes after the Chicago rapper-producer spent two days on Instagram lashing out at people who he feels is trying to stop him from being a creative force. In one IG post, he dissed his former collaborator Kid Cudi while mocking Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted with a fake dead newspaper headline.

In another post, he called Travis Scott and others sperm donors and poked fun at comedian Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, who’s been reportedly seeking trauma therapy due to Ye’s harassment.

Also, in a previous IG video that has since been deleted, Kanye is delivering what appears to be a spirited speech but looks more like an angry rant to Gap executives as he urges them to get behind him as he plans to take the fashion brand to the next level.

One thing is clear, Kanye West is not afraid to speak his mind.