Kanye West Disses Kid Cudi While Posting Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted Dead Headline

Kanye West is back on Instagram throwing shots. The Chicago rapper-producer dissed Kid Cudi while mocking Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted with a dead headline.

On Thursday morning (Sept. 1), Ye posted a digital rendering of a newspaper headline that reads, "Kasper Rorsted Also Dead at 60." Rorsted is the CEO of Adidas, which West has a longstanding fued with. Rørsted recently announced that he would be transitioning out of his role as CEO over the remainder of 2022.

Also, there are smaller text below the mock headline, which reads, "I know what you’re thinking... who is Kasper? but even less importantly who is Kid Cudi?" Kanye captioned the fake image, "God Loves Us."

The Donda 2 creator also threw a shot at Daniel Cherry III who is the SVP General Manager at Adidas.

"I'm a nice person but I’m starting feel like not being nice And don’t try to tell me what gang you used to role with in Philly this time," he wrote in the caption of another IG post with a photo of Cherry.

Kanye has been unhappy with Adidas and Rørsted as of late. Back in June, the veteran hip-hop producer accused the soon-to-be former CEO of blatantly copying his own Adidas Yeezy Slides with their Adilette 22 Slides.

"THIS IS YE driving down the same street Kobe passed on," he wrote in the caption of his IG post, which featured an image of Adidas' newest slide model. "Maybe I feel that Mamba spirit right now[.] To [Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted] I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more[.] To all sneaker culture[.] To every ball player rapper or even if you work at the store[.] This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can’t cause they’ll loose their contract or be called crazy[.]"

Kanye West doesn’t play around when it comes to his innovative and creative mindset. Just ask the executives at Gap.