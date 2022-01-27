Kanye West Announces Donda 2 Album Executive Produced by Future

Kanye West has officially announced Donda 2 with a release date of Feb. 22.

According to a post on his Instagram account, which he shared on Thursday (Jan. 27), the project will be executive produced by Future. The announcement also included an image of Kanye’s childhood home burning up in flames and emblazoned with the typographic numbers of the date "2 22 22."

The Donda 2 album is the follow-up to the original album of the same name, which dropped last August. The LP, named after Kanye's late mother, Dr. Donda West, features 27 songs including "Jail, Pt. 2” featuring DaBaby, Francis and the Lights and Marilyn Manson, “Off the Grid” featuring Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti, and the viral track "Praise God" featuring Baby Keem and Travis Scott.

There’s no word on who will appear on any new songs on the Donda 2 album.

One song that might be on the project is the just-released track from The Game called "Eazy," produced by Hit-Boy, Mike Dean, Big Duke, DJ Premier and Cash Jones. On the song, Kanye takes aim at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s reported boyfriend Pete Davison. "God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass (Who?)," he raps on the verse.

Meanwhile, Victor Victor Worldwide founder Steven Victor revealed earlier this month that Donda 2 is in the works and that it is dropping real soon. Also, Moneybagg Yo shared a screenshot of a conversation between himself and Kanye where Ye is explaining a verse to Bagg that might appear on the project.

Check out Kanye West’s Donda 2 album announcement below.