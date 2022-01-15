Kanye West Disses Pete Davidson on The Game’s New Song “Eazy” – Listen

Fans may still be pressing play on Donda, but Kanye West is already back with new music.

At midnight on Saturday (Jan. 15), Yeezy made good on his promise from earlier this week and dropped a new track with The Game called "Eazy" that is produced by Hit-Boy, Mike Dean, Big Duke, DJ Premier and Cash Jones.

On the record, Ye raps, "God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass (Who?)," referring to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's boyfriend.

Prior to the song's arrival Game spoke on the track and said, "Life should be eazy for everybody, we make the choice to complicate it for ourselves & others. Change your perspective & change the world."

The song is a Spotify exclusive that is available for 24 hours from its release tonight at midnight.

In video footage shared on social media by designer Tracey Mills earlier this week, Kanye was on FaceTime with DJ Premier and revealed that the song was arriving. Ye, who was in the studio at the time with Game and Pusha-T, said on the video call, "We got a song we’re releasing Friday that we wanted you to do a scratch on, if possible."

Ye also told the legendary DJ, "We’re starting a whole… we about to just control the sound of music, it’s up to us now, period."

Kanye's follow-up to Donda, which Steven Victor recently revealed is in the works, has been highly rumored to be dropping soon. Following the head of Victor Victor Worldwide offering the update on Ye's new music, Moneybagg Yo shared a screenshot of a conversation between himself and Kanye where Ye is talking to Bagg about a verse that will likely appear on the LP, tentatively titled Donda 2.

While there's no current release date for the effort, it's unclear when it'll drop, especially considering the delays of the initial offering.

Nonetheless, check out The Game and Kanye's new track "Eazy" below.