Hit-Boy Wins Producer of the Year for XXL Awards 2022

Hit-Boy has won Producer of the Year for the XXL Awards 2022.

On Monday (Jan. 24), the award win was announced. Cardo, Kanye West, The Alchemist, Tyler, The Creator, Wheezy and YC were also nominated in the category.

The acclaimed producer's top honor was due to a year of creativity and hard work. In 2021, Hit-Boy won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for his stellar production work on Nas’ critically-acclaimed 2020 album, King's Disease. Then, in the same year, the studio maverick hit his creative peak during the 12 months by delivering not one, but two exalted Nas’ projects: King's Disease II and Magic. He also dropped the What You Expect EP with Big Sean. Earlier this month, the 34-year-old producer was spotted in the studio working on a collaborative album with The Game. It’s looks like Hit-Boy is delivering more hits in 2022.

Hit-Boy was consciously picked by XXL's esteemed Awards Board, which consists of dozens of music industry execs, insiders and power players including Executive Vice President of Promotion at Epic Records Traci Adams, Senior Vice President of Artist Management at Roc Nation Mike Brinkley, CEO and Founding Partner of MADE Kareem “Biggs” Burke, VP of A&R at Interscope Records Caroline “Baroline” Diaz, President of Top Dawg Entertainment Terrence “Punch” Henderson, Senior Vice President of Publicity at Atlantic Records Sydney Margetson and President of Quality Control Music Simone Mitchell.

Plus, veteran rappers, entrepreneurs and producers like 2 Chainz, DJ Whoo Kid, Gucci Mane, Angela Yee, E-40, Sway Calloway, DJ Drama and more.

Our distinguished board chose from 11 categories for this year's awards including Producer of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best New Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Video of the Year, Performer of the Year, Female Rapper of the Year, Album of the Year, Male Rapper of the Year, Hip-Hop's Humanitarian of the Year and Song of the Year. The People's Champ Award was voted on by the fans, who had the choice between 20 of some of top rappers in the rap game.

Congrats to Hit-Boy for winning Producer of the Year.