See All the Rappers on the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

Hip-hop came through drippin' on the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards green carpet. Skilla Baby, BossMan Dlow, Soulja Boy and 2 Chainz are among the many rappers who hit Sin City in style for the annual event.

Rappers Get Fresh at 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards celebrate the artists and music that have commanded the culture while going beyond its borders over the last year. Before the performers and winners graced the stage today (Oct. 15), rappers hit the red carpet, which was a shade of money green for the affair. The annual awards show was recorded in front of a live audience at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas on Oct. 8 and aired today on BET, BET HER, VH1 and MTV2.

Skilla Baby stepped out in a red denim ’fit with a special message. The back of his vest was decorated with the words "We Eat The Most," a nod to his 2023 mixtape of the same name. Soulja Boy was dressed for the season in his finest fall attire: a marble-brown leather look with the AF1s to match and plenty of ice.

BossMan Dlow channeled a Louis Vuitton Don with his royal blue LV Lovers Baseball Blouson. The diamonds were clearly dancing across his chains, watch, grills and rings. 2 Chainz chose a black leather jacket and cozy wide-leg pants for the special occasion.

The Alchemist, Lola Brooke, Fat Joe, Hit-Boy and many more of hip-hop's finest showcased their style.

Take a look at the artists who put it on proudly at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards below.