See All the Rappers on the 2024 BET Awards Red Carpet

Ice Spice, 4batz, Gunna and more get their ’fits off on the 2024 BET Awards red carpet tonight.

Rappers Flex Their Fly on the BET Awards Red Carpet

Hip-hop received the fresh and fly memo as rising rappers and seasoned vets hit the BET Awards red carpet on Sunday night (June 30). Some of the game's most respected rhymers put on their Sunday best at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

4batz ditched the shiesty to give a closer look at his face. Sticking to all black attire, he brought a surprising accessory along with him: a Cup Noodles. Hunger hits even on the red carpet. Ice Spice, who recently released her new track "Phat Butt," was all glitz and glamor in a fitting orange gown and stylish bob in her signature ginger locks. Gunna opted for a white vest with wide-leg black pants emblazoned with glittering pinstripes. He topped off the look with sleek shades and some ice.

Sexyy Red, decked out in a sheer black number decorated with flames and a Ghetto Princess chain, showed up to the red carpet with her usual accessory: stacks of cash. 2 Chainz flexed his muscles in a studded black leather matching vest and pants set. Joey Bada$$'s burnt umber suit, Mustard's cozy hoodie and shorts, Lola Brooke's purple gown and T.I.'s color coordinated set also caught attention. Flo Milli, ScarLip, Ty Dolla $ign, Doechii and Rapsody were a few of the other artists who stepped in front of the cameras.

Check out all the rappers on the 2024 BET Awards red carpet below.