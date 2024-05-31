Hit-Boy, Dave East, Lay Bankz and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

And just like that, another new music Friday is upon us. This week, a trio of Cali beat makers collab on a new release, a Harlem rapper returns with the help of a popular production duo, an up-and-coming female rapper drops her debut album and more.

Hit-Boy, The Alchemist and Big Hit Join Forces on Black & Whites Project

Hit-Boy, The Alchemist and Big Hit link up on the new Black & Whites project. The production trio has been busy in the last several months, with Hit-Boy and his father Big Hit already dropping two projects since last December, and ALC being ever present on the production scene. The new joint effort features Boldy James, C3, Figg Rarri and more.

Dave East and Mike & Keys Release APT 6E

Dave East and production duo Mike & Keys take fans back to where it all started with the new project APT 6E. The title references the Ravenswood Houses apartment in Queens, N.Y. where Dave spent much of his upbringing. Coming in at 15 songs, with assists from Kurupt, Buddy and others, the latest edition from the former Mass Appeal rapper's discography comes on the heels of his 2 Piece EP with Harry Fraud that was released last month.

Lay Bankz Delivers After 7 Debut

Lay Bankz is quickly becoming a new rapper to look out for. After dropping her debut EP Now You See Me last August, the young Philadelphia native delivers first solo LP, After 7. Consisting of 15 songs, the album features guest appearances from VaporGod and Beam, but otherwise finds the spunky East Coast rapper holding her own. "I look forward to this next chapter of my womanhood and career," she recently posted on Instagram about the new LP. "After 7 is more personal and I really shared a piece of me to create this jawn."

Listen to all the new projects this week from Belly, Mo3 and more below.