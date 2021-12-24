Nas and Hit-Boy, Trippie Redd, Curren$y and Ski Beatz, and More – New Projects This Week

Christmas is around the corner—literally—and the gift of music is coming at you wrapped in a fiery bow. This week, there's new music from a NYC rap legend, a trippy rhymer from Ohio, a heavy hitter on the New Orleans rap scene and more.

Nas and Hit-Boy have more where their Grammy-nominated King's Disease II album came from. The frequent collaborators close out the year with another joint project titled Magic. Esco and Mr. "Niggas in Paris" revealed the new release on Thursday morning (Dec. 23). "MAGIC is in the air. Midnight et brand new music to vibe to," Nas announced on Instagram. The latest offering has nine songs and features guest appearances from A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier. Magic comes less than six months after the critically acclaimed KDII.

To many's surprise, Trippie Redd dropped a mixtape on Tuesday (Dec. 21) via Soundcloud. Prior to the tape's arrival, Trippie informed fans via Instagram that the offering would be released if "1400" was typed in his comments 50,000 times. "@hnrzhunter is dropping 8 of my songs at 10pm if u comment ‘1400’ 50k times," Trippie wrote. "HATE IS DEAD mixTAPE hurry before it’s too late these are all songs by me only 1 feature." The new tracks are available on the streaming platform via @hnrzhunter's SoundCloud page. Trippie Redd's last album, Trip at Knight, arrived back in August.

Curren$y is capping off the year with his eighth album, Pilot Talk 4, with producer Ski Beatz. Spitta teased the effort back on Dec. 6 via Instagram, sharing snippets from the album, which received a release date back in August. This year alone, Curren$y dropped LPs Collection Agency, Still Stoned on Ocean and collaborative offerings Welcome to Jet Life Recordings and Welcome to Jet Life Recordings 2 with Jet Life, Highest in Charge with Trauma Tone, Matching Rolexes with Kino Beats and Regatta with Harry Fraud—some of which were announced over the summer as well. The prequel to PT4, Pilot Talk 3, came out in 2015.

Listen to the new releases from The Alchemist, Chris Webby and more below.