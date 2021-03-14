Nas has finally secured his first gramophone after winning Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards for his album King's Disease, executive-produced by Hit-Boy.

At this year's pre-show at the annual awards show, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night (March 14), Esco beat out D Smoke's Black Habits, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist's Alfredo, Jay Electronica's A Written Testimony and Royce 5’9”'s The Allegory for the win. The 13-track album, Nas' 13th, featured him getting in touch with the younger generation including features from the likes of Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Don Toliver and more. It looks like the formula worked out.

The Grammy for Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards allows the Queens rap legend to finally add the coveted notch to his belt. Last year, Tyler, The Creator's Igor took home the trophy for this category against nominees like Dreamville's Revenge of The Dreamers III, Meek Mill Championships, 21 Savage I Am > I Was and YBN Cordae's The Lost Boy.

This year's ceremony was held with limited attendance and had COVID-19 protocols in place after the festivities were pushed back from their original date in January. Tonight's presentation of Best Rap Album also commemorates 25 years of hip-hop being recognized by the Recording Academy. The first album to win this award was by Naughty by Nature in 1996. Since then, only two women have won in this category: Lauryn Hill for Fugees' The Score in 1997, and Cardi B for Invasion of Privacy in 2019.

Kanye West's Jesus Is King album won the award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, despite him peeing on one of his awards on social media last year.

Congratulations, Nas.

