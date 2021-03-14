Kanye West Wins 2021 Grammy Award After Posting Video Peeing on Award Last Year

It looks like the Recording Academy did not hold Kanye West's Grammy Award golden shower last year against him.

The 2021 Grammy Awards are going down today (March 14), and during the pre-show, Kanye was announced as a winner for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for his Jesus Is King LP. This honor brings Kanye West to 22 Grammy Awards in total. With the win, ’Ye passes Jay-Z for the most Grammy Award wins by a hip-hop artist.

The coveted award show clearly has love for ’Ye, even though the world famous rapper all but denounced it last year. During a wild Twitter rant last September, Kanye posted video of himself peeing on one of his Grammy awards while it sat in the toilet.

"Trust me...I WON'T STOP," he captioned the video. The stunt followed a string of tweets in which Kanye threatened to challenge the current recording industry model. "THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD," he tweeted. "I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS ... EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING ... ITS WORKING ... I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING."

Recently, Kanye West has had much more concerns than the Grammys. He is currently going through a public divorce with his wife of over five years, Kim Kardashian. Reports say the rapper isn't taking the breakup too well. He may also have repercussions hanging over his head from his failed presidential campaign, which has been accused on multiple occasions of alleged improprieties.

See the Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2021