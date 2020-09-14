Kanye West Calls the Music Industry and NBA “Modern Day Slave Ships,” Says He’s the New Moses

Kanye West is sharing his grievances against record labels Universal Music Group and Sony Music in a new series of tweets.

Following up a recent Twitter rant earlier tonight (Sept. 14), Yeezy is now demanding to see every artist's contract from the two labels. The Jesus Is King rapper also calls himself "the new Moses."

"I need to see everybody's contracts at Universal and Sony," ’Ye tweeted. "I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people. The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships. I’m the new Moses."

He later reposted on Twitter an article from Baller Alert, in which NBA champion Kevin Durant and music executive Steve Stoute addressed the ways in which basketball players are using their platforms to speak up on the Black Lives Matter movement, and also why people shouldn't vote for Kanye during the upcoming November election. Kanye used a yawning emoji to go along with the retweet of the article.

"Steve Stoute is a good man ... this is my brother ... I’m disappointed with a lot of his recent decisions but Steve is my brother... I understand bro,and I’m here for life," Kanye wrote in another tweet.

Just before typing these statements, Kanye also requested an apology from Drake and J. Cole. This is also when he initially mentioned Stoute.

"I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately ... I’m Nat Turner ... I’m fighting for us," he said as he kicked off his most recent Twitter rant. Kanye then spoke on Black men being signed to record labels that aren't owned by Black people.

"I’m sure Steve Stoute was hurt that he didn’t do the McDonald’s deal ... Steve’s a good man Trav is a good man ... my brothers let’s rise up ... we don’t even own these companies," Yeezy later tweeted about Stoute and Travis Scott's collaboration with Mickey D's.

This story is being updated.