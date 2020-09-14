Kanye West Demands Public Apology From Drake and J. Cole, Calls Himself Slave Rebellion Leader Nat Turner

Kanye West is demanding a public apology from both Drake and J. Cole.

On Monday (Sept. 14), in a new series of tweets, ’Ye called out the two rappers and referred to himself as famed slave rebellion leader Nat Turner. The G.O.O.D. Music leader followed that up with a second tweet claiming that he is "the 2nd richest black man in America," and then a third stating he is waiting to meet with Jay-Z.

"I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately ... I'm Nat Turner ... I'm fighting for us," Kanye began. He then goes on to speak on his relationship with Jay-Z. As for Kanye's mention of Nat Turner, he compares himself to the Black man who was famously known as a slave rebellion leader during the 1830s. Turner's revolt took place in Southhampton County, Va.

"I'm waiting to meet with Sean Carter," ’Ye later wrote, mistakenly misspelling Hov's government name, which is spelled Shawn. He later apologized for the error. "My bad I meant Shawn ... no disrespect to my big bro," he said. Kanye West is referencing the three-year-long split between himself and Jay. The pair were last spotted together in 2016, and reunited in 2019 at Diddy's 50th birthday party, but there has yet to be any official confirmation about that status of their relationship.

As Kanye West's tweeting spree continued, the rapper went on to compare the NBA to modern day slavery and also referenced Travis Scott's new deal with McDonald's.

Kanye has been known to opine on Twitter, and it's been about a month since he's done so at a rate like he has tonight. Yeezy posted numerous arbitrary tweets last month and before that, he went on another rant calling out his wife, Kim Kardashian, his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, actor Shia LaBeouf and more.

Check out Kanye West's tweets demanding an apology from Drake and J. Cole as well as comparing himself to slave rebellion leader Nat Turner below.