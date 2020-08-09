Kanye West Tweeted 36 Times Last Night and It Was All Over the Place

Kanye West went on a random tweet spree on Saturday night (Aug. 8).

You never know what you're going to get from Yeezy when he's having a moment on Twitter. Often, the randomness of it all makes it all the more entertaining. This most recent orgy of tweets kept that theme going, with Kanye posting about everything from clothing, futuristic architecture, head-scratching announcements and new Yeezy designs.

West started by posting a photo of a Louis Vuitton jacket. "Love this jacket. I need to see this in real life," he captioned the pic. In another photo of what looks like a design sketch he put, "Uuuum trying to figure out how to do the Indiana Jones bolder as a door in real life ...uuum ...yeah."

Many of the photos only have emojis for captions, including a random pic of Eddie Murphy from a movie, which Kanye captioned with a goat emoji. The rap star even posted a super rare throwback pic of himself as a kid. "When me and my mom lived in China for a year. She had the fresh jacket with the braids," he labeled the photo. He rounded out his twitter tear with a photo depicting an underwater home.

This stretch of tweets were much tamer than the last time Yeezy went in on Twitter. Last month, following his controversial South Carolina presidential campaign rally, West posted over 20 tweets calling out Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Drake, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and more.

Kanye appears to be in a better space than he was a few weeks ago. After revealing his relationship was on the rocks, Kanye and his family are reportedly on a vacation trying to patch things up.

See Kanye West's random tweets below.