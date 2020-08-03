Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Take Family Trip in Attempt to Save Their Marriage: Report

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are taking measures to try to save their six-year union.

According to a report from TMZ this morning (Aug. 3), Kanye and Kim hopped on a private jet to take a family vacation together in an effort to iron out the kinks in their marriage. Apparently, the trip was discussed when Kim flew to visit her husband in Wyoming around the time when she was spotted having an emotional reunion with him last week.

Things between ’Ye and Kim haven't been ideal. Prior reports claimed Kim would visit Yeezy monthly with their four children, but now it looks like they hadn't seen each other in months. Kanye is currently residing at his ranch in Cody, Wyo., while Kim has their children in Los Angeles. Additional reports say they've been living apart for over a year.

The news of the Wests' attempt at reconciliation follows Kanye revealing that he has been trying to divorce Kim for some time. Last month, Yeezy said he's been trying to legally separate from his wife ever since she had a meeting with Meek Mill about "prison reform." "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek Mill at the Waldorf for 'prison reform,'" ’Ye said at the time. He also placed the words prison reform inside quotation marks, insinuating that he thought the basis of their meeting was for something other than prison reform.

That same day, on July 22, Kim reportedly had been taking meetings with divorce lawyers. Sources said that she wants to make things work with Kanye and hasn't filed for divorce because of their children, but she is allegedly exploring the options of separation.

Hopefully, this family trip is a step in the right direction for Kimye.