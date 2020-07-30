Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Have Been Living Apart for Over a Year: Report

Apparently, there's a reason why Kanye West is in Wyoming and Kim Kardashian is in Los Angeles, and it isn't his Donda album.

According to a new report from the Daily Mail on Thursday (July 30), Kanye and Kim haven't been living under the same roof for over a year. The outlet claims that ’Ye has been residing at his $14 million ranch in Cody, Wyo. for the past year while Kim and their four children—North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1—are in Los Angeles and visit monthly.

"Kanye has been in Wyoming for the last year," a source reportedly told Us Weekly. "Kim goes about once every five weeks and brings the kids." The source adds that "they haven't been spending time together because he moved his life completely to Wyoming and that's not where their life is, their family is, their kids are in school or the larger family is."

The news of Kim and Kanye's supposed year-long separation comes after photos surfaced of the couple having an emotional reunion in Wyoming earlier this week. In photos that began circulating on the internet, Kim is seen crying while having an intense conversation with her husband. A few days later, she returned back to California without Kanye because he stayed behind to finish working on his upcoming Donda album.

The album, which was slated to drop last Friday (July 24), is supposedly receiving some finishing touches and maybe a feature from Lil Baby, whom folks think flew down to Wyoming to link with ’Ye after finding out the Chicago native wants to work with him.

As far as the Donda album, though, there's no set release date at the moment.