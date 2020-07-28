Lil Baby and Kanye West May Have a Collab in the Works

Sometimes, all it takes is a tweet to make things come to fruition, and Lil Baby possibly linking up with Kanye West is proof of that.

Last night (July 27), images began to circulate online of Lil Baby getting off a flight and recording the moment. Many rap fans are speculating that the Atlanta rapper arrived in Wyoming, where Kanye currently resides, yesterday. It's likely that these assumptions could be accurate as ’Ye recently said via Twitter that Baby is his favorite rapper and he wants to do a record with him. The My Turn rhymer caught wind of Kanye's tweet shortly after and revealed that he actually never knew that Yeezy wanted to team up with him on some music.

kanyewest via Twitter

While the Quality Control Records artist hasn't confirmed the destination of his recent trip, all signs lead to the tweets he and Kanye recently posted about collaborating. On Monday, Lil Baby shared a video on his Instagram Story of himself disembarking a private jet. Now social media has been putting two and two together. There is also a flight itinerary floating around on Twitter that supposedly belongs to Baby. The flight route is from Atlanta to Cody, Wyo.

Last Wednesday (July 22), Kanye went on a Twitter rant and among the numerous topics he touched on, he said, "Lil baby my favorite rapper but he won't do a song wit me." Later that day, Baby addressed Yeezy's tweet directly. "@kanyewest no disrespect nobody told me," he wrote.

While there's no confirmation of a new record or anything music-related from neither Kanye nor Lil Baby, the hope is that the two are going to hit the studio and create some fire for their fans. Maybe it'll appear on ’Ye's Donda album whenever it drops.