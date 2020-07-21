Kanye West Reveals New Tracklist for Donda Album Dropping on Friday

Quite a few things have been going on for Kanye West since he revealed over the weekend that he's releasing his new Donda album at the end of the week and shared the tracklist. During a recent Twitter rant, ’Ye shared that he's made some changes to the song lineup on the upcoming LP.

Last night (July 21), Kanye went on a social media tirade making claims about his wife, Kim Kardashian, her mother, Kris Jenner, and he also mentioned Drake with a thinking emoji. Within the tweets, which some people on social media considered to be a public meltdown, Yeezy posted a new tracklist for his Donda album that is slated to drop on Friday (July 24).

"DONDA coming this Friday," Kanye tweeted, along with a photo of the new list of songs, which contains some records from the prior tracklist he shared.

The upcoming LP, which is named after ’Ye's mother, now contains 12 songs instead of the initially revealed 20. However, the Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign-assisted "New Body," which was supposed to appear on Kanye's Yandhi album that was never released, is expected to appear on the new LP. His track "Wash Us in the Blood," which features Travis Scott and was released earlier this month, doesn't look like it will be on the project. "Donda," the song ’Ye dedicated to his mother and released on her birthday on July 12, is still on the album's tracklist.

Prior to Kanye West announcing the title of the album as Donda, it was originally supposed to be called God's Country.

Check out the new tracklist Kanye West's Donda album below.

Kanye West's Donda Album Tracklist

1. "Stay on ’Em"

2. "I Know God Breathed on This"

3. "Off the Grid"

4. "Keep My Spirit Alive"

5. "In God's Country"

6. "God's Country"

7. "Future Sounds"

8. "Praise God"

9. "New Body"

10. "Space X"

11. "Donda"

12. "Lord I Need You"