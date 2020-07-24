Kanye West is giving his wife, Kim Kardashian, the cold shoulder as she tries to offer him help after confirming ’Ye's battle with bipolar disorder.

According to a report from TMZ on Friday (July 24), ’Ye is making it difficult for Kim to contact him. He has apparently been avoiding her phone calls and has rejected her offer to fly out to visit him in Wyoming. Sources told the outlet that there has been minimal communication between Yeezy and his wife ever since he abruptly flew to South Carolina for his first presidential campaign rally last week.

Kim has also reportedly made attempts to assist Kanye with his mental health struggles, but he hasn't been receptive. Sources have additionally said that ’Ye's wife suggested flying to the ranch where he's been staying twice, but he declined her offer both times.

These reports come on the heels of Kanye's recent Twitter rants, in which he referred to Kim Kardashian and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, as White supremacists and claimed that they tried to have him "locked up." Kanye tweeted that Kim also tried to fly two doctors to Wyoming to do a 5150 hold on him. The medical term 5150 is when an adult, who is experiencing mental health issues and could be a potential danger to themselves, is involuntarily held at a psychiatric hospital for 72 hours.

In a separate rant, Yeezy said he's been trying to legally separate from Kim since she had a meeting with Meek Mill about "prison reform," insinuating that he didn't believe that was the reason for them linking up. He also said that Meek was respectful, but Kim behaved inappropriately.

On Wednesday (July 22), Kim broke her silence on Kanye's recent erratic behavior, acknowledging his mental illness and asking for compassion and privacy while she helps him navigate his bipolar condition.

Earlier this week, video footage surfaced of Dave Chappelle visiting Kanye in Wyoming with several other men. Yeezy actually tweeted the video, along with a caption that said, "THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE."

Dame Dash visited Kanye this week as well. The co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records shared an image via Instagram of himself with ’Ye and a few others, captioning the photo, "We good."

Hopefully, things get better for Kanye, Kim and their family.