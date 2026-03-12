Kim Kardashian Denies Under Oath Planning Release of Sex Tape With Ray J, Ray and His Mom Respond

Kim Kardashian has denied under oath in Los Angeles Superior Court that she planned the release of her 2007 sex tape with Ray J.

According to a Daily Mail report, published on Thursday (March 12), Kim Kardashian, along with her mother, Kris Jenner, filed declarations in court denying their involvement in planning the release of the 2007 sex tape, Kim Kardashian, Superstar, which features Kim and her then-boyfriend Ray J.

"[Ray J's] claim that I had a plan with my mother and others to release a sex tape, defraud the public, and file a 'fake' lawsuit against the porn company that released it to 'create buzz' is a lie," Kim reportedly wrote in the filing submitted on Tuesday (March 10). "My family and I are not part of a criminal enterprise; we have not conducted racketeering activity, nor have we profited from racketeering activities as the defendant claims."

Kris also vehemently denied participating in the tape's release as well.

"Ray J's insinuations that [I] masterminded the sex tape...and its release were 'absolutely false,'" she reportedly wrote. "In no world would I ever be involved in any way, shape or form of peddling tapes of my daughter like this."

Their latest court filing are related to Kim and Kris' initial defamation lawsuit last October in response to Ray J's allegations that they conspired with Vivid producers to release Kim's sex tape for commercial gain. Ray J responded with a countersuit, asserting that their defamation lawsuit violates a non-disclosure agreement related to the tape.

On Thursday, Ray J responded to Kim and Kris Jenner's court declarations, accusing both of them of lying under oath.

"[Kim and Kris] completely lied about everything," he reportedly told TMZ, adding, "[it's] the worst thing you can do."

Meanwhile, Ray J's mother, Sonja Norwood, shared on her Instagram page a message aimed at Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. In her lengthy missive, which can be viewed below, the veteran entertainment manager also accused them of lying to the court.

"After reading the declarations from Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and reading their recent statements circulating, including reports published across multiple media outlets regarding the tape, I am no longer going to sit back and watch my son be 'dogged' on social media over this matter when @rayj and I, Kris and Kim, and many others know the truth," she wrote.

"And Kris, momager, you say you did not orchestrate the commercial release of the tape. Then who did?" she questioned.

"I support @rayj and his journey to bring the truth forward. I have witnessed this journey for many years, and however long it takes, whether it becomes a long journey or a difficult battle, we will stay on that path until the voices that have distorted the truth are publicly revealed," she continued.

"And if that truth journey must continue all the way to the doorstep of God’s judgment, then so be it," she concluded.

Before all of the legal drama kicked off, Ray J claimed in a 2022 interview on Comedy Central's Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God that the sex tape was still making money. However, he couldn't provide an exact dollar amount the tape was making.

