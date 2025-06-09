Ray J Claims He Slept With Sexyy Red, She Calls Him a Cornball for Lying and Justin Bieber Weighs In

Ray J claims he slept with Sexyy Red and gets blasted by Sexyy and Justin Bieber for lying.

Ray J Opens Can of Worms With Sexyy Red Lie

On June 7, Ray J went on livestream and claimed he'd knocked boots with Sexyy Red.

"I slept with Sexyy Red, stop playing with me," Ray boasts in the video below. "You can clip that how you want to. Talking about, 'I party with Sexyy Red.' Ni**ga, I slept with Sexyy Red."

Ray J Walks Back Statement About Sleeping With Sexyy Red

Ray later walked back his claim on his Reality Check News web show.

"I want to apologize to Sexyy Red because Sexyy Red is one of my favorite artists," he says in the video below. "Sexyy Red and I was on a plane and we were both flying somewhere. We randomly saw each other. She was sitting beside me. She had her space, I had my space...We both were tied and we went to sleep."

Sexyy Red Responds to Ray J's Claims

Sexyy reacted to Ray's allegation on X on Sunday (June 8).

"Ni**as lie on they d*ck everyday b," she posted. "Even to b sayin we 'slept' on the plane together I said hi and kept it pushin is you coo cuh?!...CORNBALL AZX LYIN ON YA MEAT IS WIERD ... PLAY IN YO A* NOT WIMME."

She also shared DMs on her Instagram Story showing her confronting Ray J about the claims and him apologizing.

Justin Bieber Weighs In

Justin Bieber, who was in attendance at Sexyy Red's birthday party in April, even got involved.

"This rubs me real wrong," he posted below. "Sorry @sexyyred u the goat."

See Ray J capping about sleeping with Sexyy Red and her and Justin Bieber's reactions below.

Watch Ray J Claim He Slept With Sexyy Red

Watch Ray J Walk Back Claims That He Slept With Sexyy Red

See Sexyy Red Respond to Ray J

See Justin Bieber React to Ray J Lying About Sleeping With Sexyy Red

