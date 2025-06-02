Ray J Goes In on Suge Knight in Drunken Rant for Claiming Ray J and Diddy Were Lovers

Ray J is going in on Suge Knight after the former Death Row Records boss claimed Ray J and Diddy were lovers.

Ray J Blasts Suge Knight

On May 30, Brandy's brother went live on Twitch. During the livestream, which featured Ray continuously taking swigs from a bottle of liquor, Ray addressed recent allegations made by Suge about Ray and Puff being intimate.

"Me and Puffy are lovers? Really? That's how low you wanna go, Suge?" Ray J questions in the video clip below. "Suge disappointed me and let me know that Suge's a complete c*nt. I never thought I would publicly say Suge's a c*nt because I've always had Suge's back."

"Unbelievable, Suge," Ray continues. "For you to showcase how dirty and dark you are. And I been supporting you, even through the dark times."

Ray, who is hard to take seriously, went on to call out Suge's sexuality, claiming Suge is a "taker of men."

"You are not my friend," he added. "You are not my family. You disrespected the gay community. You disrespected me by telling false stories. And I'ma just tell the truth, bro. I've never seen a bigger homosexual than Suge Knight. He is an a*s lover."

Snoop Dogg Calls Out Suge Knight

Suge Knight has been the target of shots left and right recently. Last month, Suge was blasted by Snoop Dogg on the song "ShutYoB***hA*sUp."

"I can see why you mad/I bought everything you own/Now you in PC snitching on the phone," Snoop starts the song off, referencing his purchase of Death Row Records in 2022. "It's a time and a place (Yeah, it is)/Cause I really ain't got one rhyme to waste/But I can slap the taste out your muthaf**kin mouth/Pull up on your ni**a, make you wanna reroute/And if he hit the main line, he gon' see what we bout/Oh b***h-a*s ni**a, I'm a rich-a*s ni**a/Waiting for you to get home so we can get the sh*t on/I stayed up ni**a, paid up ni**a/Your jailhouse stories, they made up ni**a."

Check out Ray J's rant below.

