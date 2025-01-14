New Eminem Song Leak Includes Ja Rule Diss and Suge Knight Murder Accusations

UPDATE (Jan. 14):

Eminem's longtime spokesperson Dennis Dennehy has released the following statement to XXL regarding the recently leaked Shady tracks.

"These leaked songs were studio efforts never meant for public consumption... demos, experiments and ideas that are dated and not relevant so many years later," the statement reads. "The latest in a line of unfinished material released against artists’ will and without their permission."

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 14):

Eminem is going off on Ja Rule and Suge Knight in a new song leak called "Smack You."

Old Eminem Diss Song Leaks

On Monday (Jan. 13), an unreleased Eminem diss track made its rounds online. The song is titled "Smack You" and takes aim at Ja and Suge. The track, which XXL is unable to share due to copyright but lives on YouTube, appears to have been recorded around the early to mid-2000s.

"I'm holding Irv responsible, the Cookie Monster of Rap/Won't give Hailie back her Oscar, they lost it up Ja Rule's a*s," Eminem raps at the beginning of the song. "'We don't need to stoop to Ja Rule's level/'Cause if we do (Yo), then that would mean we'd only be one foot two/Then we'd be as tall as the statue that we shoved up his a*s," Shady spits later on in the song.

He continues to roast Ja. "The hardest workin' artist since Pac? Stop, no, you're not/Oh my God, knock it off, Ja, get off his jock," Em rhymes. "You spoke on the Doctor, that's vodka/That ain't Ja talkin', Dre, give me the word, I'll sock him."

The Detroit rapper also takes aim at Suge.

"I'm holding Suge responsible for the deaths of the two greatest rappers to ever grace the face of this planet/If only the late great mister Christopher Wallace could talk, he could tell you himself," Em says on the song's bridge.

The song sounds like it was recorded around the time of Eminem's 2003 Ja Rule diss song "Hail Marry" featuring 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes, which came out at the height of 50 Cent's feud with Ja Rule and Murder Inc.

"Smack You" surfacing comes on the heels of several other old Em songs leaking online, which has not sat well with Aftermath producer Fredwreck who recently called out the culprit on social media.

XXL has reached out to Eminem's team for comment.

