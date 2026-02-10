Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda recently got into a heated run-in with Ja Rule on a plane.

On Monday night (Feb. 9), Uncle Murda shared footage of the incident on social media. In the clips, he and Ja Rule, who is sitting directly in front of the G-Unit affiliates, trade insults.

"Sucker-a*s Ja Rule on the plane," Uncle Murda says.

"Old pu**y-a*s, sucker-a*s two ni**as," Ja claps back.

An alternate video obtained by TMZ shows all three men in a stand-off, yelling at each other, while passengers look on, confused.

In the next clip shared by Murda, Ja is gone and Yayo and Uncle M are laughing about what transpired.

"Ni**as made Ja Rule get off the plane," Uncle Murda says.

Ja Rule later commented on the incident on X.

"I popped on these punks by myself on a plane lmao pu**y a*s ni**as I threw the pillow at yayo head cuz you soft," Ja typed. "Knocked ya hat all off sh*t was hilarious…

Ja also shared a message he received from TMZ about the incident that read: "Hi Ja — Jamie here from TMZ — reaching out for comment regarding a Delta flight you were on Sunday morning. Witness tells us — From SFO to JFK where Ja Rule got into an argument with Tony Yayo on the flight. Ja was the aggressor and yelled profanities, saying he wanted to fight, then throwing a pillow at Tony Yayo. Crew stepped in and pulled both guys off the plane for a bit. Yayo yelled back that planes are federal offenses territory and he did nothing wrong...Whole team pu**y."

As expected, 50 Cent weighed in via Instagram. "He was by his self so he had to make a scene so they could remove his scary a*s [ninja emoji]," Fif wrote. "LOL YAYO said suck my d**k, the gay stewardess said it’s going down. LOL."

Will 50 Cent and Ja Rule's beef ever end?

Watch Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda Have Heated Run-In With Ja Rule on Plane

See Wild Rap Beefs That'll Probably Never Be Resolved Pusha-T and Drake, YG and 6ix9ine, and more.