Ja Rule Apologizes for Getting Out of Character in Viral Video With Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda on Plane

Ja Rule apologizes for getting out of character during a recent confrontation with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda on a plane.

On Thursday (Feb. 12), Ja released an official statement addressing the incident via social media.

"I'm not proud of my behavior it's goofy to me," Ja wrote in the message shared on Instagram. "I'm a grown man about to be a grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn't out there either. I don't like people taking me out of my character so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business and investment partners. I want people to know at the end of the day I'm still a man and I'm going to stand my ground. I don't start trouble."

Ja's statement comes three days after footage went viral that shows him getting into a heated confrontation with Yayo and Murda after the three men boarded a plane from San Francisco to New York on Monday (Feb. 9).

One video shows the three rappers exchanging insults. Another clip shows Ja popping off at the G-Unit affiliates after he threw a pillow at Yayo.

“What we doing? Let’s shake,” Ja aggressively yells.

“You threw a pillow like a little bi**h,” Yayo yells back. “F*k outta here.

Ja was removed from the plane and reportedly caught a different flight.

