Ja Rule Says He Will Never Squash Beef With G-Unit, Tony Yayo Responds

Ja Rule insists he will never squash his beef with 50 Cent and G-Unit, and Tony Yayo responds.

On Tuesday (Feb. 17), TMZ caught up with Ja in New York City and asked him about his recent aircraft confrontation with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda. When asked if there was a chance for a sit-down with 50 and Yayo to settle their differences, the former Murder Inc. rapper said it would never happen.

"Sometimes in life, people have enemies, and that's OK," Ja said. "We don't also have to be at war. So, there's room for us to be not friends, and also not be at war. And that's where I'm at with it right now. I don't deal with that side. I don't f**k with them, they don't f**k with me. That's fine. But I also don't have to be at war."

Yayo got wind of Ja's comments and addressed them in a since-deleted Instagram post on Thursday (Feb. 18).

"We grown but war never dies #qgtm," he wrote. "They was never outside."

Last week, Ja got into a confrontation with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, after the trio happened to be seated right next to each other on a flight from San Francisco to New York. What started with insults escalated to a shouting match and Ja throwing a pillow at Yayo and being removed from the plane. Ja later apologized for getting out of character.

Watch Ja Rule Say He'll Never Squash Beef With 50 Cent and G-Unit, and See Tony Yayo's Response

