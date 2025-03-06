Suge Knight Will Stay in Prison After Appeal for 28-Year Manslaughter Sentence Denied – Report

Suge Knight's attempt to get his 28-year prison sentence for manslaughter overturned has reportedly been shot down by a Los Angeles judge.

Judge Rejects Suge Knight's Bid to Overturn Sentence

After the former Death Row Records cofounder filed an appeal of his sentence in 2023, a judge handed down the final decision on Tuesday (March 4), according to Rolling Stone. Los Angeles County Judge Laura F. Priver denied Knight's request, citing that it took too long to file and was "not sincere."

"It is clear that the petitioner was not as isolated or as helpless to act as he wishes this court to believe," Judge Priver wrote. "He was able to file the writ in a timely manner had he chosen to do so."

Suge Kight's attorney, David Kenner, did not agree with the ruling. He tells RS, "I find this decision to be shocking and unconscionable. I think the court has grossly erred in the decision it rendered. I think it is legally improper and the court did not follow the law."

Knight claimed in his 2023 petition that his defense was hindered by issues with his permanent prison housing, improper assistance from his previous lawyer, the Coronavirus pandemic and Suge losing sight in one eye.

Why Is Suge Knight in Prison?

In October of 2018, Suge Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection to the hit-and-run death of Terry Carter in 2015. Knight ran over Carter, a former friend, during a confrontation on the set of Straight Outta Compton. At the time he took the plea deal, Suge said his former attorney made it clear he had no other choice.

"He seen me two times in eight months and told me he went to the court and said he needed help and other attorneys," Suge later explained. "And they told him no. So if somebody stacks the deck against you, to the point where they’re not trying to fight for you, and let you get the attorneys you wish to have, what can you do?”

Suge has still been making headlines from behind bars. In 2023, he started a podcast, which he continues to operate.

XXL has reached out to Suge Knight's attorney for comment.