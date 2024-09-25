Suge Knight Insists Diddy Is Going Through Drug Withdrawals in Jail

Suge Knight is convinced Diddy is going through drug withdrawals while in jail.

On Monday (Sept. 23), Suge Knight appeared via phone on journalist Chris Cuomo's NewsNation where the incarcerated former Death Row head spoke on Diddy recently being indicted for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution and Puff facing the possibility of life in prison.

"Nobody's stepping up [to defend him] for the fact that you know what's going on," Suge said at the 22-second mark of the video below. Suge went on to say he doesn't think Diddy will flip because he has associates in very high places, but mentioned the Bad Boy founder is most likely in bad space in jail due to alleged past drug use.

"I don't think nobody is counting him out. I don't think he's going to crawl in a corner and die," Suge added. "He's probably going through a lot of sh*t right now because he probably going through a lot of withdrawals from the drugs. But the industry got him on drugs."

Suge insisted higher-ups in the record industry put Diddy on a path to cocaine addiction.

Diddy has been accused in multiple lawsuits of cocaine use. Producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones accused Diddy of partaking in pink cocaine and other narcotics in his February lawsuit. Diddy's team has denied Jones' claims and others.

In a follow-up interview on Tuesday (Sept. 24), Diddy's former lawyer Attorney Mark Geragos refuted Suge Knight's claims.

"There's no indication in the indictment that any of that is true," Geragos, whose daughter is on Diddy's current legal team, said in the video below. "I don't think Suge has any insite into anything that has happened within the last 10 years, other than the usual conspiracy scuttlebutt."

Suge Knight has been vocal about Diddy's legal issues prior to Diddy being arrested on Sept. 16. Following the raids on Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes back in March, Suge insisted that Puff's life is in danger because of what the Bad Boy Entertainment founder knows. In June, Suge said he is convinced Diddy is an FBI informant.

"It’s a lot of things that people been knowing, and everybody gets judged differently," Suge said. "It shouldn’t be a grey area when it comes to doing something right, doing something positive, or doing something for the community. That being said, naturally, Puffy been an FBI informant forever, as they would say. That’s why it’s different when it comes to him."

