Suge Knight Insists Diddy Is an FBI Informant

Suge Knight is convinced that Diddy is a federal informant.

Suge Knight Accuses Diddy of Working for Feds

On Thursday (June 6), the latest episode of Suge's podcast, Collect Call With Suge Knight, debuted online. Yes, he has a podcast from prison. The incarcerated former Death Row head spoke candidly about Diddy's current legal issues along with surmising why the Bad Boy founder has yet to see serious repercussions.

"It’s a lot of things that people been knowing, and everybody gets judged differently," he said at the 12:15 mark of the interview below. "It shouldn’t be a grey area when it comes to doing something right, doing something positive, or doing something for the community. That being said, naturally, Puffy been an FBI informant forever, as they would say. That’s why it’s different when it comes to him."

Suge went on to say people in Diddy's crew should also be held accountable. "Regardless of who gets hurt, all everybody been saying is 'Puffy, Puffy, Puffy,'" Suge continued. "I think they shouldn’t all blame everything on Puffy. His exes in the industry knew about it. Everybody in his crew knew about it. The b****es he dates knew about it. Everybody knew about it. So don’t push away from it now."

Clearly, Diddy and Suge Knight are not the best of friends, as the two moguls were integral parts of the infamous 1990s hip-hop East Coast vs. West Coast beef. No love seems to have been gained since then. Back in March, after Diddy's homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by agents for the Department of Homeland Security in connection to a reported sex trafficking investigation, Suge remarked that Diddy's life is in danger because of the secrets he knows.

Candace Owens Calls Diddy a Fed Asset

Suge Knight isn't the only person who believes Diddy is an asset for the FBI. Last month, conservative pundit Candace Owens also accused Diddy of being a confidential informant.

"He's not in jail because he's a FED/CIA asset," Owens theorized in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, following the release of footage showing Diddy assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

She then added, "Kanye tried to tell everyone," referring to an Instagram post by Ye in October of 2022, where he called Puff a fed.

Read More: 10 Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory

Hear Suge Knight alleging that Diddy is an FBI informant below.

Listen to the Latest Episode of Collect Call With Suge Knight