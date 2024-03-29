Suge Knight Insists Diddy’s Life Is in Danger

Suge Knight thinks Diddy's life is in danger because of the secrets the Bad Boy founder holds.

Suge Knight Comments on Diddy Legal Issues

On Friday (March 29), Suge Knight shared a clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, of a collect call from prison where he opines about his former nemesis Diddy's legal woes, which culminated with Puff's homes in Miami and Los Angeles being raided by the Department of Homeland Security in connection to a reported sex trafficking probe on Monday (March 25). Suge says Diddy's issues put a bad light on hip-hop and Black culture.

"It's a bad day for hip-hop, for the culture of Black people," Suge says in the video, which can be seen below. "Because when one look bad, we all look bad. That's definitely not nothing to cheer about."

"I tell you what, Puffy," he continues. "Your life is in danger because you know the secrets of who was involved in that secret room you guys were participating in. So, you know they gon' get you if they can."

Diddy Faces Probe, Lawsuits

On top of the four lawsuits that have been filed against Diddy in the last four months, he is currently under investigation in connection to a reported sex trafficking probe. The embattled music exec has not been charged or arrested in connection to the investigation, which his attorney is calling a witch hunt.

